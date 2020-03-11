Former Dallas Cowboy Darren Woodson to Keynote Pot of Gold Luncheon

Three-time Super Bowl champion, Dallas Cowboys safety, and ESPN analyst Darren Woodson will be the honorary chair and keynote speaker at the Rainbow Days ‘Pot of Gold’ Luncheon on Friday, April 17 at Omni Dallas.

The program will begin at 11 am with a silent auction, followed by the luncheon at noon.

With a fundraising goal of $250,000, Rainbow Days hopes to help thousands of children and youth rise above adversity.

Longtime Rainbow Days volunteers, Tara and Tom Walsh, will chair the event. Highland Park Village chief marketing officer Victoria Snee will serve as emcee.

