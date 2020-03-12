Thursday, March 12, 2020

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 2 – 7

William Taylor

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SECRET POLICE?
Thanks to an incomplete online incident report, the reporting time for shoplifting March 7 at a NorthPark Center lingerie store remains a Victoria’s Secret.

2 Monday
Police did not provide the reporting times for vandalism at a vacant house in the 4200 block of Walnut Hill Lane and a theft at a home in the 7300 Woodthrush Drive.

The reckless and irresponsible motorist who struck a 72-year-old woman’s vehicle outside the owner’s home in the 7300 block of Wellcrest Drive didn’t stick around to take credit.

Before 4:48 p.m., a would-be burglar broke a window of a home in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

Arrested at 11:42 p.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of driving under the influence in the 6200 block of LBJ Freeway.

3 Tuesday
Before 8:38 a.m., a burglar forced entry at the Streets Fine Chicken at Inwood Road and Forest Lane.

A shoplifter got caught taking headphones before 3:39 p.m. from the Apple store at NorthPark Center and received a criminal trespassing warning.

4 Wednesday
Overnight before 9:40 a.m., vandals damaged a vacation house in the 7200 block of Meadow Road.

Arrested at 11:40 p.m.: a 49-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5500 block of Waneta Drive.

5 Thursday
Reported at 6:10 p.m.: a resident of the 4900 block of Sugar Mill Road doesn’t know who damaged his bumper.

6 Friday
A bully slapped a 41-year-old Bach Springs woman on the right side of her head around 9:40 a.m. at NorthPark Center.

The future’s so bright for one dexterous shoplifter that the rogue made it away before 1:50 p.m. from Ray-Ban at NorthPark Center with unpaid for new shades.

Burglarized before 2:08 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 4500 block of Hallmark Drive.

Reported at 4:32 p.m.: the March 5 theft of a vehicle from in front of a home in the 4400 block of Alta Vista Lane.

7 Saturday
Burglarized before 2:31 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 6100 block of Mimosa Lane.

William Taylor

