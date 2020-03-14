Dallas County Reports Two More Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County health officials said the county has two more presumptive positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus, bringing the county total to 11 so far.

One man is in his 30s, and another is in his 40s, Dallas Couty Health and Human Services officials said. Both are self-isolating at home, and are residents of the city of Dallas.

“One case is related to international travel and one is related to cruise travel,” the county said.

Tests are considered presumptive positive until the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention confirms the results.

“The number of cases will continue to rise,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “The rate at which they rise will depend on the extent to which we all act responsibly to prevent community spread.”

Two of the county’s 11 cases are out of county residents, and won’t be reflected in the DCHHS counts on its website.

Adopting a social distancing policy and good handwashing procedures continue to be the best ways to control the spread of the disease.

The CDC also recommends:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Saturday’s announcement comes after Dallas County, the city of Dallas, and the state of Texas made emergency disaster declarations to help slow and address the spread of COVID-19.