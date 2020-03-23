20 Under 40 – Dr. Lyndsey Harper

Rosy

Education: University of Arkansas

As an obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Lyndsey Harper encountered plenty of women facing struggles in the bedroom. To help them more easily find answers to their sexual health questions, she made the leap from medicine to entrepreneurship.

The Preston Hollow resident worked in private practice for seven years and, in 2018, founded Rosy, an app-based platform that provides resources for women struggling with low libido and sexual dysfunction.

“(Patients) were looking to me for solutions, and I didn’t have the training on how to adequately address the issue,” Harper said. “When I began searching

for answers, I soon realized the resources for my patients and for physicians were sparse. So, I decided I would do something about it and come up with a modern solution for the millions of women who are facing these challenges in silence.”

Users sign up using the app, are prompted to take a quiz to assess their sexual wellness, and are presented with educational videos about causes of decreased sex drive, and ways to increase their desire.

Harper said the change from working as a physician to starting a technology-based company had its share of challenges.

“I went to school for 12 years to become a doctor, and with a startup, you are quite literally taking it day by day. I have learned to break away from moments of self-doubt and keep my focus on the bigger picture,” Harper said.

She hopes to grow Rosy into a global platform that provides access to sexual health resources.

“In 10 years, I see a world where women can talk about and prioritize their sexual health without shame or embarrassment,” Harper said.

Q: Tell us about your involvement in the Park Cities and/or Preston Hollow communities?

A: I live in Preston Hollow with my husband, Scott, and our three kids. We have been in Dallas for 13 years and recently relocated to this neighborhood within the past four years. We have felt so welcomed by our new community. I’m always running into my former patients and seeing how fast and healthy their kids are growing up. Perhaps my biggest involvement to date is the conversations I’m having with the physicians and women in our community – and beyond – about the importance of sexual health and wellness, and the role it plays in healthy relationships.

Q: What, to date, has been your most impressive or rewarding accomplishment in both your professional and personal life?

A: Aside from delivering thousands of babies, it’s what I’m doing right now with Rosy. Hearing the stories about how Rosy is saving marriages and helping women take back control of their sexual health is at the top of the list of my most rewarding professional accomplishments.

In my personal life, it’s being a mother to my three children. It’s never easy but it’s definitely rewarding!

Q: Where is the best place in the Park Cities or Preston Hollow for a power lunch – what do you order?

A: I would say that the best place for a power lunch is Flower Child. The atmosphere itself just makes me happy. It’s full of positive energy and bright colors, and they have a simple menu of healthy options. I usually order the Flying Turkey wrap, and my kids love the grilled chicken and mashed potatoes.

Q: What do you love most about your community?

A: Our neighbors. Saturdays at the park with the kids. Our kids’ school. And the local shops and restaurants. Everyone knows each other here, and that creates this strong connection and support system around you and your family. With the location, you get all of the benefits of being in a big city and with a small-town feel.

Q: What was your first job and what did you learn from it?

A: In high school, I was a cashier at a barbecue restaurant. I learned a lot about having a “real boss,” personal responsibility, and customer service. I learned that I really loved talking to people and I was really terrible at making coconut cream pie!

Q: If you could buy a book (or rent a movie) for your neighbor, what would it be and why?

A: Dare to Lead by Brené Brown. This book changed the way I view leadership, communication, and responsibility for myself and others. I give this book to every new team member that comes on board at Rosy. It is a great book from an organizational perspective, but also on a personal and family one, as well.

Q: What is your favorite local store?

A: We love Toy Maven! My secret hack is to call them a couple of times each month and tell them the gender, ages, and price ranges for the birthday parties we have coming up. They will pull and wrap gifts for a quick pickup! I’m so relieved and thankful to see that they are persevering after the tornado.