20 Under 40 – Nick Karr

Sinai Urgent Care

Education: University of Michigan, Wayne State University

Watching his mother struggle with kidney failure inspired Nick Karr to help others and led him to co-found Sinai Urgent Care, which recently opened in Snider Plaza.

“Watching the battles with her health, while she worked full-time as a single mother raising my sister and me, gave me an appreciation for the silent health struggles faced by many,” Karr said. “It was this experience, along with my desire to help, which was the impetus in my becoming a physician.”

Since he came to Dallas from a suburb of Detroit, he’s sought to give back to the community.

“I have taken an active role in support of local causes, specifically within the Jewish community, of which I am a member,” Karr added. “As we have expanded into the Park Cities, specifically with the opening of our latest clinic in Snider Plaza, we have sought to identify opportunities to give back to the local community which has already shown to be loyal to us, and upon whom we rely for our success.”

He hopes to continue to expand his urgent care business and buy a home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in the future to spend time with family, enjoy the outdoors, snowboard, camp, and hike.

Q: What do you love most about your community?

A: Coming to Dallas from the suburbs of Detroit was a bit of a shock. The sheer size of the DFW, in terms of population (as well as its continued growth), was definitely not something I was prepared for. Yet within Preston Hollow and the Park Cities, I have been amazed at the ability to feel as though you are part of something smaller and intimate: a real community. No doubt, this is my favorite part of where I live, and why I can’t ever imagine calling somewhere else “home.” Q: What was your first job and what did you learn from it? A: When I was 15, I started my first job at “Chris’s Coney Island” in Plymouth, Michigan. The job wasn’t easy (cutting onions, cleaning the grill, washing dishes), but it taught me the value of hard work and the enjoyment that comes from earning a paycheck.

Q: What do you love most about your community?

A: Coming to Dallas from the suburbs of Detroit was a bit of a shock. The sheer size of the DFW (area), in terms of population (as well as its continued growth), was definitely not something I was prepared for. Yet within Preston Hollow and the Park Cities, I have been amazed at the ability to feel as though you are part of something smaller and intimate: a real community. No doubt, this is my favorite part of where I live and why I can’t ever imagine calling somewhere else “home.”

Q: What, to date, has been your most impressive or rewarding accomplishment in both your professional and personal life?

A: Professionally, it’s been the process of growing a successful business that employs dozens of employees, while providing for the healthcare needs of thousands of patients each month.

Personally, seeing my children have developed into the strong-minded, curious, and independent people they are today has been the greatest joy of my life.

Q: Where is the best place in the Park Cities or Preston Hollow for a power lunch – what do you order?

A: Hillstone- The Sashimi Tuna Salad. Healthy and filling, yet not too heavy.