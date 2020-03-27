Kid Biz Hosts Party for LLS Boy & Girl of the Year

Kid Biz hosted the first announcement ceremony for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Boy & Girl of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 1.

At the event, 6-year-old Max Hinojosa and 13-year-old Emme Nees were announced as this year’s picks by Woman of the Year Julie Buschman.

Cristian Hinojosa, Captain of the Dallas Fire Department, said LLS gave his family hope and support after his son Max was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia called Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia.

“It is an organization that is near and dear to our hearts, and at the end of the day, one of the greatest earthly sources of hope for our son,” said Hinojosa.

Funds raised by the Man & Woman of the Year campaign, chaired by Margaret Rhoads, go to funding blood cancer research and helping patients with co-pay assistance, travel assistance, emergency funds, and support groups.

Kid Biz donated 10% of proceeds from the event to LLS and outfitted Max and Emme for the announcement.