Dallas ISD Honors 200 Future Teachers

Two-hundred students enrolled in a Dallas ISD program that offers them the ability to take college-level courses while still in high school signed letters of intent with the district that guarantees them a teaching position later.

The event, which was held on March 5, gave the LOI’s from the district’s human capital management department to collegiate academy graduates at Sunset, Bryan Adams, W.W. Samuell, and W.T. White High Schools, guaranteeing them a teaching position after earning their bachelor’s degree in education and fulfilling the necessary requirements to become a certified teacher.

The students are pursuing the education pathway at one of the district’s P-tech programs. They will graduate with both an associate degree – tuition-free – and a high school diploma.

“Today you’re walking away with a job offer. Right now, while you’re in high school, you’re guaranteed a job to come back and teach in our schools,” said John Vega, the district’s deputy chief of human capital management, during the ceremony. “Congratulations to you!”

Among the speakers were University of North Texas-Dallas president Bob Mong and Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

“Because of these programs that you’re in, now all we’re going to have to do is go to Oak Cliff, Pleasant Grove, East Dallas, and Northwest Dallas to find quality teachers,” Hinojosa said. “We don’t have to travel all over the world to find people who know our culture, know our kids, know our community, to help our students be successful. Now we have the infrastructure and we’re going to help you be successful.”