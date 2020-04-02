House of the Month: 4225 Beverly Drive

Traditional architecture is a broad term for a style that incorporates modern-day elements of many classic styles.

Traditional homes take into account the styles and materials that were popular in an area and, as newer construction, tie the present to the past.

4225 Beverly Drive is a textbook example of Traditional architecture — now with an incredible rebuild and expansion of the original 1928 home, by builder Nickey Oates and Debra Stewart Interior Design. On an oversized and beautifully landscaped lot, the home offers formal living and dining rooms, a study, a great room and a large gourmet kitchen with island and breakfast bar.

The master bedroom suite is on the first level and overlooks the pool. Upstairs, there are four en-suite bedrooms and a media room. The home’s many pluses include two laundry rooms, a dog room, a wine cellar and an elevator, while the al fresco luxuries include covered patios, cooking and seating areas and beautiful fountains.