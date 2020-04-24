Three Dallas ISD High Schools Named to National Top 20 List

Three Dallas ISD schools rank among the 2020 Best High Schools top 20 list, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center took the No. 6 spot, nationwide, while Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School ranked No. 10, making Texas the only state to have two schools secure a spot in the top 10. The School of Science and Engineering (SEM) also housed at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center ranked No. 17.

In Texas, TAG ranks No. 1, while SEM and Rangel hold the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively.

“These rankings demonstrate the hard work and dedication happening throughout Dallas ISD,” said Tiffany Huitt, executive director of magnet schools for Dallas ISD. “While we are excited to have our schools as part of this national recognition, we know it’s only reflective of the high-quality teaching, rigorous curriculum, and a dynamic community support system committed to every student’s success.”

The annual report rates schools by looking at six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates. Specifically, college readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) exams.

This year, U.S. News surveyed nearly 18,000 schools nationwide.

