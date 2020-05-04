Highland Park Library To Resume Curbside Service

The Highland Park library will resume curbside service May 5, according to the library’s website.

Patrons will be able to pick up materials Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library’s Saint Johns Drive entrance. The library’s book drop will also reopen for returns May 5. Additionally, all materials checked out before the Library’s temporary closure will have a new due date of June 16.

“Curbside service is the first phase of the library’s gradual reopening, and we’re looking forward to offering this service to you,” a statement on the town’s website reads.

To use curbside service, place a hold on books, audiobooks, movies, etc. that show as available in the library’s online catalog, https://catalog.hplibrary.info. Those with questions about placing holds online can contact library staff by phone at 214-559-9400, or email at hplibrary@hplibrary.info, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday, as well as online chat from 1 to 5:30 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday.

People will receive a call or email when the items are ready for pickup. When patrons arrive at the library’s entrance on Saint Johns Drive and park in a designated library parking spot, they’re asked to remain in their vehicle and call the library at 214-559-9400 to inform staff they arrived. Library staff will confirm patrons’ names, library card numbers, and vehicle makes, models, and colors before bringing the materials out and placing them in the trunk.