Monday, May 11, 2020

HPISD Announces Plans For June 5 Commencement

The 2020 Highland Park High School Commencement will be held at 8:30 p.m. June 5 at AT&T Stadium, the district announced in a newsletter Monday. 

The event is optional and students will still be able to receive their diplomas if they do not attend.

The ceremony, including entrance and egress, will comply with newly-released guidelines required by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency. 

These guidelines will include pre-screening graduates and family members who attend for any symptoms of COVID-19 and keeping participants 6 feet away from each other unless they are members of the same household. Each family will be assigned a section to ensure social distancing. District officials say entry information will be provided in the next few weeks with specific plans for arrivals and departures.

Once again, our sincere thanks goes to the Jones and Anderson families for this tremendously gracious offer,” the newsletter read.

In order for AT&T Stadium to be considered an outdoor venue consistent with Abbott’s executive order, the roof will be opened. 

 No rehearsal will be held and the district says further details will be announced later.

 Plans are also being made to livestream the ceremony.

The high school’s annual academic awards ceremony and inaugural virtual awards program of the season also honored 491 students via Google Livestream May 7. 

 The recording can also be accessed here.

 

