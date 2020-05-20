Wednesday, May 20, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Photo: Pixabay
News Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Authorities Investigate ‘Threatening’ Social Media Post, No Charges Filed

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , , ,

Highland Park Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Lance Koppa said Wednesday the department investigated what a police report called a “possible terroristic threat” written in a social media post referencing firearms, ammunition and a Highland Park Whole Foods, but it didn’t result in criminal charges.

“No more masks,” the post said. “Any business that tells me to put on a mask (Whole Foods on Lomo Alto) in Dallas…will lose my business forever… Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my CV19 test results? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results. With Hornady hollow points. Pricey ammo, but worth it in this situation. They have reached the limit. I have more power than they do… they just don’t know it yet.”

A police officer spoke with a Whole Foods manager about the issue, according to a police report.

“The subject who posted the comments was identified, located, and interviewed by investigators with HPDPS,” Koppa added. “Upon initial contact, the subject was cooperative with investigators, and has remained cooperative throughout the investigation.”

The news has since been picked up by the national media, including NBC News, who identified the poster as Kevin Bain, a former document services manager with the Thompson & Knight law firm.
The law firm issued a statement shortly after the post began circulating.

“We learned that an administrative employee of the Firm issued a threatening and offensive post on a personal social media account related to COVID-19 mask protections. This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve. We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution. We are deeply sorry for this situation. This type of post is not and never will be tolerated by our Firm.”

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

Christmas Generosity Wanes in Highland Park

Dan Koller 0

HPDPS And CPS Investigate HP Mother Who Left Special-Needs Infant at Home, Alone, on Floor

Michelle Saunders 5

Rogers Healy Needs an Assistant, Like, Yesterday

Joanna England 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *