Details are scant, but police have confirmed that a 59-year-old Preston Hollow woman is dead after she was fatally shot sometime Monday evening.

Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Royalton Drive around 5 p.m. Monday. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect or suspects are still at large at this time. We will have more details as they become available.