Curfew Extended In the Park Cities

The town of Highland Park and the city of University Park extended their mandatory curfew until 6 a.m. Wednesday, in coordination with the city of Dallas.

Curfew hours are from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Adherence to the curfew order is simple: stay in your homes during curfew hours. Both the City and Town patrol personnel will remain highly visible in our neighborhoods. We also remain in close communication with our public safety partners across the region,” a post on the city’s website reads.

The curfew for the city of University Park and the town of Highland Park involves all neighborhoods throughout both jurisdictions.

Residents are also encouraged to:

Park vehicles in their garage

Lock vehicles parked curbside or in driveways

Remove valuables from view if vehicles are left curbside

Lock doors and activate alarm systems even if home