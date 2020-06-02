Dugg Burger Opens Second Location

Dugg Burger opened its newest location at 7949 Walnut Hill Lane. The new Preston Hollow location is the second location for the brand.

“We are proud to be opening a business that serves the community in which my family lives. Dugg fans have been tremendously supportive of our opening a second location during these trying times and we look forward to providing a way for people to safely connect over great food and drink,” owner Scott Spence said.

Dugg offers hamburgers, grilled chicken, crispy chicken, and a vegetarian portobello mushroom cap, each of which can be served as a sandwich or salad.

The menu also features fries, tossed with Dugg signature seasoning. Drinks include wine, a selection of local craft beers, and hand-dipped milkshakes made with local favorite Henry’s ice cream.

For those looking to complete their meal with a dessert, Dugg Burger offers bread pudding made from the “dugg out” portions of the bun and topped with warm caramel sauce. The recipe was developed by the mother of one of the founders more than 50 years ago in the East Dallas house where he grew up.

Dugg Burger is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for delivery, takeout, or patio dining.

For more information, please visit the restaurant’s website.