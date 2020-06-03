HP Pool Opening June 9

The town of Highland Park will open its swimming pool on June 9 for both lap and recreational swimming, according to a town newsletter.

“A huge part of the success of operating the pool this summer, during the pandemic, will be the support by our parents being sure children maintain at least a six-foot distance while swimming with their friends,” the newsletter read.

Pool permits will be available online for purchase beginning at noon on the town’s website.

University Park’s Holmes Aquatic Center is set to open for lap swimming for an abbreviated pool season that would begin July 1.