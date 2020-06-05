Dallas Library To Start Library-To-Go Next Week

After shuttering during the height of shelter-in-place, the Dallas Public Library will open “library-to-go” at 16 locations beginning June 9.

Among the library-to-go locations is the Preston Royal branch.

“Curbside pickup is coming to 16 library locations around Dallas on June 9,” the library announced Thursday. “Hold requests are being processed and will be held until we can announce pickup instructions.”

The rest of the library’s locations will remain closed. Staff will be on hand Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at any of the library-to-go locations. Holds at closed locations will be transferred to a nearby location. Holds for the Bookmarks location at NorthPark Center and Park Forest will be transferred to the Preston Royal branch.

For a full list of library-to-go locations, click here. To reach the Preston Royal Branch, call 214-670-7128, or email prestonroyal@dallaslibrary.org.