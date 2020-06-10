UP Community Survey Open

Residents of University Park can take an online survey to provide guidance on long-term community concerns.

The survey includes 20 questions and takes 10-15 minutes to complete.

Data collected from the survey will help to build a foundation for the city’s new Centennial Master Plan. This fall, after Gap Strategies, the consulting firm helping the city with the project, has had time to analyze findings, city officials will report back. As the project progresses, there will be additional opportunities for resident input through town halls and stakeholder meetings.

The survey is available through June 12. Paper surveys are also available by request. Contact Amanda Hartwick at ahartwick@uptexas.org for more information.