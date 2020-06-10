Wednesday, June 10, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
News Park Cities 

UP Community Survey Open

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

Residents of University Park can take an online survey to provide guidance on long-term community concerns.

The survey includes 20 questions and takes 10-15 minutes to complete.

Data collected from the survey will help to build a foundation for the city’s new Centennial Master Plan. This fall, after Gap Strategies, the consulting firm helping the city with the project, has had time to analyze findings, city officials will report back. As the project progresses, there will be additional opportunities for resident input through town halls and stakeholder meetings. 

The survey is available through June 12. Paper surveys are also available by request. Contact Amanda Hartwick at ahartwick@uptexas.org for more information.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

Re: Mystery of the Snider Plaza Stump

Merritt Patterson 3

Holiday Cheer and Family Fun at Tree Lighting

Patricia Martin 0

Anemic Voter Turnout For Park Cities

Bradford Pearson 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *