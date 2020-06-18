Perot Museum Announces Reopening – With Health Protocols

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will reopen next month – but if you want to go, you’ll need to plan ahead.

The museum will reopen Thursday, July 9, with new public-health protocols and ticketing procedures in place. Guests are encouraged to purchase timed-entry tickets online and in advance at the museum’s website. Tickets will go on sale July 1.

State and local regulations will mean that some areas of the museum will be temporarily closed, including the Moody Family Children’s Museum, along with a number of interactive activities.

Closures will be regularly reevaluated based on the lifting or reinstatement of CDC, state and local guidelines, so the museum recommends checking its website and social media accounts for the most recent list of closures.

As part of general admission, guests will have an opportunity to view Origins: Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind. Origins explores two extremely rare ancient human relatives – Australopithecus sediba and Homo naledi – named by National Geographic and Smithsonian Magazine as top discoveries of the last decade. While the original fossils were removed during the museum’s closure for preservation and safekeeping, identical, 3-D casts have been created in their place.

“We are excited to reopen the Perot Museum but want guests to understand their experience may be somewhat modified, due to the state guidelines,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer. “While a few areas and exhibits aren’t currently available, rest assured there are five floors overflowing with a variety of opportunities for discovery, including the Origins exhibition at no additional cost.”

Procedures in place include:

TICKETING. The Museum will use timed entry for guests to accommodate the state-mandated requirements regarding occupancy. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase advance online tickets, which will guarantee their entry time and allow them easy access using the self-scanning entrance. Guests must arrive within an hour of their designated times. Only groups of 10 or less will be allowed to purchase tickets.

SAFETY MEASURES. Hand-sanitizing stations have tripled and will be easily accessible at key points in the museum. Digital and onsite signage will replace printed brochures. Highly visible, professional cleaning teams will use medical-grade Clorox 360 materials to disinfect exhibit halls, main spaces and restrooms throughout the day.

Museum general admission, which includes complimentary entry into Origins: Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind, is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). Museum general admission is free for members. Children under 2 are always free.

In addition, the museum’s Community Partners program provides $1 general admission to families enrolled in state or federally funded supplemental programs. Eligible military, first responders and educators also receive free admission. Additionally, free admission is available to members of partner museums, including the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and the McKinney Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary. For discount details, learn more at perotmuseum.org.

