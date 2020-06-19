Dallas Park and Recreation Camp Registration Opens June 20

Dallas Park and Recreation will open up registration for six weeks of youth and teen camps running from July 6 to Aug. 7 – but you’ll need to move fast.

Registration opens Saturday, June 20, with a lottery drawing at 9:45 a.m. Camps will be offered at 13 recreation centers, with limited availability – there are only 24 spots available at each center.

The 13 centers – and what camps they’re offering – can be found at dallasparks.org.

Registration will happen at each of those centers, with families arriving at the center parking lot between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., where they are given information forms and are entered into the lottery drawing. The drawing will begin at 9:45 a.m., and families must be present to claim a spot if they’re chosen.

“It is not necessary to arrive earlier than 8 a.m. as the drawing is randomly selected and being early will not provide an advantage,” the department said.

Camp spots are reserved for Dallas residents only, so those interested will need to bring proof of residency. Camp registration will end on June 26, or if all the spots are filled on June 20, whichever happens first.

In addition, virtual and outdoor camps will also be offered this summer. They include:

Outdoor Adventures: Activities will feature fishing, biking, nature photography and more. Registration is available June 20 online at dallasparks.org or by calling Kiest Recreation Center at 214-670-1918.

Roving Recreation: Offered at 10 park sites, this free program supports small group activities in an outdoor setting. First-come, first-served registration begins June 20 at dallasparks.org. Pending availability, onsite registration is July 6 – July 8.

Rec@Home: Online interactive activities will allow families to experience recreation in a creative way. Activities include arts, crafts, fitness, games, healthy snacks and more! Activities will be available at dallasparks.org.