Park Cities Crime Reports June 15-21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SCOOTED AWAY

A thief drove off in a Vespa scooter from a driveway in the 4400 block of Amherst Street between 1:30 a.m. June 12 and 9:48 a.m. June 15.

HIGHLAND PARK

15 Monday

More neighborhood censorship? A thief was caught on video grabbing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign from a yard in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue. The incident was reported at 9:36 a.m.

17 Wednesday

Stolen overnight before 7:45 a.m.: A black Toyota 4Runner from a driveway in the 3600 block of Normandy Avenue.

19 Friday

A thief grabbed a package containing a ceramic figurine that was left on a porch in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue at 2:27 p.m. and drove off.

20 Saturday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a BMW 530i in a carport in the 4500 block of Roland Avenue between 7 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. and take a $500 pair of aviator sunglasses, six gold necklaces worth $100 each, and $5 worth of coins? The car was likely left unlocked.

21 Sunday

Arrested at 2:05 a.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of reckless damage and speeding in the 5100 block of Oxford Avenue.

22 Monday

A jogger found two Glock pistols, one of which had a 30-round magazine inserted, and a Protec pistol light around the 5100 block of Eastern Avenue around 6:32 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Monday

A thief took a flatbed trailer from a parking lot in the 6900 block of Westchester Drive around 9 a.m.

A scoundrel assaulted a man while he was running near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Normandy Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

16 Tuesday

A burglar got into a Chevrolet Express in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue at 1:45 p.m. and took $1,100 worth of tools.

18 Thursday

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in a Lexus ES350 from the 3200 block of Rankin Avenue overnight before 9:15 a.m.? The key fob may have been left in the car.

19 Friday

A porch pirate pilfered several packages from a home in the 2900 block of Rosedale Avenue at 12:11 p.m.

20 Saturday

A thief grabbed an Echo leaf blower from a yard in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue at 7:08 p.m.

21 Sunday

Officers took a report of a missing person from the 3000 block of Hanover Street overnight before 12:10 a.m.