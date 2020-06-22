Monday, June 22, 2020

Park Cities Crime Reports June 15-21

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SCOOTED AWAY

A thief drove off in a Vespa scooter from a driveway in the 4400 block of Amherst Street between 1:30 a.m. June 12 and 9:48 a.m. June 15.

HIGHLAND PARK

15 Monday

More neighborhood censorship? A thief was caught on video grabbing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign from a yard in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue. The incident was reported at 9:36 a.m.

17 Wednesday

Stolen overnight before 7:45 a.m.: A black Toyota 4Runner from a driveway in the 3600 block of Normandy Avenue.

19 Friday

A thief grabbed a package containing a ceramic figurine that was left on a porch in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue at 2:27 p.m. and drove off.

20 Saturday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a BMW 530i in a carport in the 4500 block of Roland Avenue between 7 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. and take a $500 pair of aviator sunglasses, six gold necklaces worth $100 each, and $5 worth of coins? The car was likely left unlocked.

21 Sunday

Arrested at 2:05 a.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of reckless damage and speeding in the 5100 block of Oxford Avenue.

22 Monday

A jogger found two Glock pistols, one of which had a 30-round magazine inserted, and a Protec pistol light around the 5100 block of Eastern Avenue around 6:32 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Monday

A thief took a flatbed trailer from a parking lot in the 6900 block of Westchester Drive around 9 a.m.

A scoundrel assaulted a man while he was running near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Normandy Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

16 Tuesday

A burglar got into a Chevrolet Express in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue at 1:45 p.m. and took $1,100 worth of tools. 

18 Thursday

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in a Lexus ES350 from the 3200 block of Rankin Avenue overnight before 9:15 a.m.? The key fob may have been left in the car.

19 Friday

A porch pirate pilfered several packages from a home in the 2900 block of Rosedale Avenue at 12:11 p.m.

20 Saturday

A thief grabbed an Echo leaf blower from a yard in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue at 7:08 p.m.

21 Sunday

Officers took a report of a missing person from the 3000 block of Hanover Street overnight before 12:10 a.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

