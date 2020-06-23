Loving You, A Poem From Lucy To Papa

I remember our last moment, right before you said goodbye, I looked at you, and you looked at me while tears filled up in your eyes.

I know it’s hard to understand and I would have loved to stay, But at some point, our name is called, and mine was called today.

I’m grateful for your loving care until the very end, Your choice, however difficult, proves that you were heaven-sent.

For nothing speaks of tender love and sacrifice to me, Than one who’s heart was crumbling and yet still set me free.

The human term of “putting me down” is wrong, it is releasing, You gave me the most precious gift when you granted me peace.

So I will wait at the Rainbow Bridge until we meet again, And then it’s licks and tail wags for you, the best of friends.

I Love You, Papa,

Lucy



Submitted by James, “That guy with the dog” in Highland Park