Celebrating the Class of 2020

Together, but spaced apart to prevent potential spread of COVID-19, the Highland Park High School class of 2020 walked the stage at AT&T Stadium June 5. Senior class secretary Charlotte Glieber noted the achievements of the class during the commencement ceremony. “We are here tonight to celebrate a class that is both unique and vivacious,” Glieber said. “We are a graduating class of state champions, artists, scholars, and musicians who will continue to grow and succeed beyond the walls of our Highland Park education.”

The class completed approximately 60,267 community service hours, had 12 National Merit semi-finalists, and five all-state athletes in football and soccer. The class of 2020 also received more than $21 million in scholarships. The top 10 members of the class, in alphabetical order, include Lillian Grace Derr, Peyton Joseph Dooley, Jeremy Sun Rubin, Amy Siyue Li, Stacy Sitong Wang, Christian Everett Wright, Kristin Zhang Wu, Ashley Lee Xie, Jean Ye, and Elsa Zhang. Graduates Margaret Chambless and Campbell Saustad received the Blanket Award, which was first presented in 1938 and recognizes student achievement in character, leadership, scholarship, and service.

Flip through July’s Highland Park High School Graduation section

Congratulate your graduate with a special announcement. Click Here