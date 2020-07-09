Medical City Dallas Receives Award for Patient Safety

For the second year in a row, Medical City Dallas has received the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award. This distinction places the hospital among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades.

“We are proud that this award recognizes our constant focus on safety, patient-centered care and clinical excellence,” says Medical City Dallas CEO Chris Mowan. “This high honor is further demonstration of our commitment to care for and improve human life.”

In addition to their Patient Safety Excellence Award, 11 Medical City healthcare hospitals in April, including Medical City Dallas, were awarded a grade “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2019 Hospital Safety Grade. Medical City Healthcare received more top safety scores than any other North Texas hospital system.

Healthgrades found that patients being treated in hospitals with the Safety Excellence Award were less likely to experience complications. These complications include collapsed lung, hip fracture following surgery, pressure sores, and catheter-related bloodstream infections and more.

Additional findings showed if all hospitals in the country performed at the level of award recipients for each of the 13 patient safety indicators, nearly 110,864 patient safety events could have been avoided.

“Consumers might not know that information around patient safety is readily available and should be considered when researching healthcare options,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We commend the recipients of the 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award for their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients.”