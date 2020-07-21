Pandemic? Do Wine.

Reddy Vineyards, the early pioneers of Texas grape growers and family vineyard, has found ways to pivot their wine tastings during the pandemic in order to continue to deliver their award-winning Texas wines to wine lovers in a socially-distant and safe way.

The second tasting in the Virtual Tasting Series, which is hosted via Zoom, will take place on Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m. Eric Sigmund, COO and resident sommelier will lead attendees through a tasting of the 2018 M3 Red Blend and the 2019 Rosé where they will discuss and understand sugar, ripeness and how the same varietals can be used in separate applications.

“There has always been a demand for introducing new ways to offer tastings, and COVID-19 really forced us to pivot and think of unique ways to bring our vineyard inside of our customers’ homes in a safe and engaging way,” said Sigmund. “Although I prefer the one-on-one tasting experience, these virtual tastings have not only allowed our team to pivot during these difficult times, but also allowed us to reach new audiences who may not have been able to travel to the vineyard or the tasting events we hold around the state. With the constant news updates and uncertainty, we are very grateful for the support that our fellow Texans have shown us during this trying time and we look forward to continuing these virtual tastings as a regular activity going forward.”

For those who wish to attend, visit www.reddyvineyards.com to purchase the tasting pack. Once purchased, a Zoom invitation will be sent via email.