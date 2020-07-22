Preston Hollow Crime Reports July 13 – 19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BANKRUPT BANDITS

The alarm sounded at 4:02 a.m. July 14 after a pair of burglars broke a window at Neiman Marcus Last Call Studio in Inwood Village to gain entry and take merchandise.

14 Tuesday

Arrested at 7:48 p.m.: a 34-year-old woman accused of being intoxicated and a danger to herself and others near Chick-Fil-A in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

15 Wednesday

Online records did not include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 9200 block of Hathaway Street.

Before 4:08 p.m., a scoundrel damaged the door lock while burglarizing a 32-year-old Forney man’s vehicle outside the Walgreens at Lemmon Avenue and Northwest Highway.

16 Thursday

Before 11:15 a.m., a dastardly rogue smashed a window to burglarize a 25-year-old man’s vehicle outside apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway. Someone also entered a 20-year-old woman’s vehicle there before 7:40 a.m. but only moved contents around.

Taken before 5:40 p.m.: a 19-year-old’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

17 Friday

Before 5:49 a.m., a wreck left a vehicle abandoned and impeding traffic in the 8700 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a Midland man at NorthPark Center.

A rude motorist who caused a wreck in the parking lot at the Semones Family YMCA in the 4300 block of Northaven Road left before 10:16 a.m. without sharing insurance or contact information.

Before 4:27 p.m., a burglar broke into a 21-year-old man’s vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest and stole contents.

18 Saturday

Stolen before 3:11 p.m.: a Round Rock man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Your future won’t be so bright if you try to steal shades. Arrested at 5:19 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of shoplifting from Ray-Ban at NorthPark Center.

19 Sunday

Arrested at 1:15 a.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 7100 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Burglarized before 9:13 a.m.: a 40-year-old woman’s vehicle outside her home in the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Market at Preston Forest, a thief drove off with a 54-year-old man’s vehicle.