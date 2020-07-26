Monday, July 27, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

You May Also Like

‘She Would Be Our Biggest Cheerleader Right Now’

Bethany Erickson 0

Mary Poss: ‘The Memories of Ebby Are All Wonderful’

Bethany Erickson 0

Kay Weeks: ‘Ebby Would Be Excited’

Bethany Erickson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *