HP Notified of Human Case of West Nile Virus

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) Tuesday notified the town of Highland Park of a positive human case of West Nile Virus (WNV). In response to today’s notification from DCHHS and in accordance with the town’s mosquito control policy, the Parks Department will conduct ground spraying measures town wide beginning Wednesday, July 29.

Weather permitting, mosquito ground spraying will begin at 10 p.m. and conclude by 5 a.m., town wide, Wednesday-Friday.

Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the town’s tennis courts. In the event of rain or wind speeds above 10 mph, mosquito ground spraying will be terminated for the night. Highland Park residents should remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in your area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.

Commercial products for yard applications are available at local home improvement stores. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall.