Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek To Reopen Aug. 10

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, the inaugural hotel of the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts portfolio, Wednesday announced plans to reopen Aug. 10 with enhanced health and safety protocols and new experiential offerings.

Ranging from value-adding accommodation packages to heightened sanitation practices, the property’s new programming has been meticulously designed to meet the needs of travelers in today’s times.

“Since its inception over 40 years ago, The Mansion has become a landmark of the local landscape, welcoming visiting guests and the immediate community alike to enjoy an unparalleled hospitality experience,” said Andrea Gates, managing director of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. “As we reopen our doors, we will continue to provide the special and inspiring services for which we have become known, all delivered in a safe and secure way. Our unique and personalized approach remains a top priority for our team and is now more valuable than ever before, as travelers are increasingly seeking exclusive experiences tailored to meet their individual needs and preferences in the current climate.”

Upon reopening, the hotel’s 142 guestrooms and suites, along with The Mansion Restaurant, The Mansion Bar and additional recreational facilities, will operate in accordance with the guidelines put in place by local, state and national authorities, as well as with Rosewood Hotel Group’s brand-wide health and safety program, Commitment to Care. Guided by leading health experts including the World Health Organization (WHO) and third-party partners at Ecolab and Diversey, Commitment to Care offers heightened standards for safety and sanitation to ensure the well-being of guests, associates and the Dallas community at large. This includes the increased cleaning and disinfecting of common touch points, regular renewal of all air filters and air conditioning systems, and implementation of physical distancing protocols. All associates will undergo mandatory health and safety training and receive personal protective equipment to be worn while on property, and guest rooms will be equipped with personal care kits comprised of face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Additionally, The Mansion will cater to the individual preferences of each guest with alternative options for check-in and check-out, in-room dining, parking and housekeeping, ensuring the maximum level of comfort and safety.

Launching in tandem with The Mansion’s reopening, a variety of new room packages, will offer a range of special programming and added perks to each stay.

An inspired take on the popular “staycation,” Summer at Rosewood offers residents of Dallas and those coming in from the city’s many drive-markets extra in-house amenities including overnight valet parking, extended check-in and check-out hours, daily breakfast and a $50 hotel credit per night, plus complimentary tickets to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden for a day of outdoor fun. Suite Sojourn offers up to 50% off of the best available rate for those booking a suite accommodation, while More Rosewood invites guests to enjoy the Uptown retreat for an extra day with a complimentary third night stay for every two consecutive nights booked. Both the Suite Sojourn and More Rosewood packages also offer a nightly $50 hotel credit.

The new and spacious outdoor pool will also be open providing culinary offerings while operating in accordance with appropriate physical distancing guidelines. The property’s two Lexus vehicles will remain available for complimentary use by guests, undergoing a thorough cleaning between each drive.