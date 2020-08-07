Friday, August 7, 2020

The 2019 Cattle Baron's Ball. Photo: Bethany Erickson.
Despite Cancellation of 2020 Cattle Baron’s Ball, Fundraising To Continue

Rachel Snyder

Cattle Baron’s Ball announced on their social media pages that the longstanding event won’t happen in person this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“While it is disappointing, we appreciate your understanding of the quickly changing conditions and the support of our donors,” organizers noted. 

Organizers say they’re “committed to moving forward with our raffle, online auction and mission fundraising.”

An online auction is set for Oct. 2-17, according to the Cattle Baron’s Ball’s website. To register, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/hdi/.

A raffle drawing will take place Oct. 17. 

CBB is the largest single-night fundraiser in the nation for cancer research through the American Cancer Society. To date, the ball has generated over $85 million in only 46 years.

We’ve reached out to the 2020 Cattle Baron’s chairmen Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall, and will update this story as we get more information.





