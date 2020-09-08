DPD Chief U. Renee Hall Resigns

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, who came to the city as the first female police chief, has turned in her resignation, City Manager T.C. Broadnax confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Hall came to Dallas as a 16-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, where she was deputy chief when she was tapped for the Dallas position.

She began her tenure with accolades, but soon lost favor with some of the police unions. After a series of demonstrations this summer produced police reports that conflicted with eyewitness (and in many cases, media on the ground) accounts of the department’s use of force and actions during the protests, she became the focus of more scrutiny.

In her letter, Hall told Broadnax that she was “grateful for the opportunity.”

“These past three years have been saturated with a series of unimaginable events that individually and collectively have never happened in the city of Dallas,” she wrote. “I am proud that this department has not only coped with an unthinkable series of events, but we have also managed to implement critical reforms that were clearly needed for the Dallas Police Department to meet our 21st-century policing goals.”

“In her three years of service, Chief Hall has provided consistent, passionate, resilient and robust leadership to our City,” Broadnax said in a statement. “She has implemented a host of reforms that will assist our department as we move forward.”

Hall’s letter gave a Nov. 10 end date, but Broadnax said he asked her to remain on board through the end of the year.

“This year has been tumultuous and uncertain. A few more months of her leadership are key for several projects and for a seamless transition within the police department,” he said.

We will have more reaction in our next issue of Preston Hollow People.

Letter of Resignation Chief Renee Hall 09-08-20 by PeopleNewspapersDallas on Scribd