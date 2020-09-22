Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 14-20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MOVING TROUBLES?

Thieves took a smoker valued at $450 and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition in various calibers valued at $4,000 that were packed up to be moved to the 4400 block of Southern Avenue. The incident was reported at 10:09 a.m. Sept. 15.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing four American Eagle coins valued at $4,444 from a home in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue. The incident was reported at 9:39 a.m.

15 Tuesday

A ne’er do well swiped a Red Max leaf blower around 4:50 p.m. from a nearby work truck that was parked in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

16 Wednesday

Arrested at 3:35 a.m.: A 47-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of Cowper Avenue.

A crook stole a credit card belonging to a man in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue and charged $59.77 from a Hooters restaurant and $31.78 from Uber to it. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m.

A burglar got into an unlocked Lexus LX570 parked in a parking lot of the Dallas Country Club in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive and swiped between $160 and $170 in cash. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m.

How easy was it for a thief to drive off in a Jeep Cherokee parked in front of a home in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue overnight before noon? The Jeep may have been left unlocked and one of the keys was missing.

A pilferer rummaged through a van parked in the 3600 block of Lexington Avenue and took tools, leaving the back doors of the van open around 3:15 p.m.

18 Friday

A miscreant snagged an Echo backpack blower worth nearly $600 from the bed of a pickup truck parked in the 4800 block of Byron Avenue around 12:17 p.m.

19 Saturday

Arrested at 11:45 p.m.: A 37-year-old man accused of stalking in Highland Park Village.

20 Sunday

A good neighbor found a wallet containing a driver’s license, passport card, a debit card, $10 in cash and more on a park bench in the 4600 block of Lakeside Drive around 5:49 p.m. and informed authorities.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

Neighborhood censorship? A trespasser took two political signs from a yard in the 3200 block of Stanford Avenue overnight before 11:34 a.m.

15 Tuesday

A swindler got into a vehicle in the 3900 block of Amherst Street and took a $600 pair of glasses, $150 worth of clothes, and more overnight before 8:34 a.m.

How easy was it for a crook to get into a Ford Explorer parked in the 3500 block of Caruth Boulevard overnight before 11 a.m. and take a $2,500 Louis Vuitton piece and jewelry? The vehicle was left unlocked.

16 Wednesday

A scoundrel pilfered a Chromebook, $40 worth of firearm magazines, as well as other firearm accessories, from an unlocked Ford Raptor in the 3600 block of Wentwood Drive. The incident was reported at 5:10 p.m.

A package thief swiped a package containing an iPhone from the 4400 block of Hanover Street around 6 p.m.