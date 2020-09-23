Friends of UP Public Library Open Pop-Up Bookstore

The Friends of the University Park Public Library recently celebrated the opening of Second Chapter Bookstore, a pop-up secondhand bookstore in Snider Plaza.

Photo: Ainsley Wiseman

The bookstore is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday at 6827 Snider Plaza. Ashley Blanchette, of the Friends of the University Park Public Library, said their lease on the location runs through November 30. To maintain social distancing, the store is allowing about 13 in at a time.

“The Store started as a quarantine project, when the Friends of the University Park Public Library continued to collect donated books, but with the Library closed and then open for reduced hours, lacked an ability to make those books available to the community. One of our long-term Friends members, Nancy Egan, reached out to Mayor Tommy Stewart who put Nancy and Michael Gerstle, our president, in touch with Bob Teeter,” said Blanchette.

She said Teeter offered the Friends of the University Park Public Library use of a storefront in the plaza for the pop-up used bookstore, which is run by volunteers.

“This ‘Quarantine Project’ started as an idea and quickly grew into a full-fledged venture, thanks to dedicated Friends board members and community members who generously donated their time, resources, and expertise to make this vision a reality,” Sandra Cude, of the Friends of the University Park Public Library Board. “Ultimately, the goal of Second Chapter Bookstore is to support and raise awareness of the crown jewel of our community, the University Park Public Library, by finding new, loving homes for used donated books.”