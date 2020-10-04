Who Reigns Supreme in the People Newspaper Taco Bout?

National Taco Day is Oct. 4, and last week, we asked you to taco ’bout where you get your favorite tacos. A Taco Bout, if you will, to see which purveyor of tortilla-encased goodness reigns supreme.

Now, there is absolutely nothing but glory associated with the contest. But the winner does get bragging rights this year for being the People’s pick for best place to pick up a taco, and that’s quite the achievement given the crazy year restaurants have had negotiating closures and other pandemic-related limitations.

Before we tell you who won, we also asked a few staffers about their favorite tacos.

Mine? The barbacoa at the El Paisa at Forest and Marsh (ish). The restaurant is in an old, remodeled Taco Bell, and everything is fresh and good. These aren’t tacos you can eat wearing a white shirt – but a barbacoa taco and a horchata the size of my head is my go-to lunch order.

Marketing and digital production manager Imani Chet Lytle gave a vote for Fuel City, while publisher Pat Martin is all about Velvet Taco.

“I like Velvet Taco – their tacos are full of lively flavor and ingredients always taste fresh. I also really like their elote,” she said. “Bonus, there’s great people watching at my location on Knox.”

So who is our winner? It was pretty neck-and-neck between our first and second place winners, but in the end DIVE Coastal Cuisine pulled out ahead.

DIVE Coastal Cuisine won our Taco Bout.

In second place was Velvet Taco, followed by Taco Joint.

Velvet Taco – second place

Taco Joint – third place

Want an instant alert for our next People’s Choice survey? Follow us on Instagram.