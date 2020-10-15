HP Forced to Postpone Natatorium Debut

The competitive debut of the new Highland Park Natatorium will have to wait a couple of weeks, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of positive tests within the HP program, Blue Wave swimmers have been forced into quarantine, which necessitated the postponement of two events, including Tuesday’s season-opening dual meet against Lovejoy.

The second meet, against Jesuit and Ursuline, was postponed one week, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27. So that will now serve as the inaugural competition in the new eight-lane venue. The Lovejoy meet will likely be rescheduled for later this season.

The Blue Wave hosted an intrasquad meet on Oct. 6. Team captains include Maddie Helton, Katherine Huang, Jack Friedman, and diver Dash Wolford.