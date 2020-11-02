Read Local: How To Get A Neighborhood View Of The Election

A big Election Day is coming up, and our small-but-mighty staff has been preparing to cover it. But since our print deadlines and the election don’t jibe, we thought we’d explain how to read local when you follow the election Nov. 3.

We plan on heading out that morning to check and see how it’s going at the polls. We’ll be helping you find the locations with the shortest lines, checking in with candidates as they work the polls, providing updates as needed, passing along information from your neighbors as they go out and vote, and even telling you what lunch spots are closest to the polling places with the shortest lines.

How’s that for hyperlocal community journalism?

You will be able to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram throughout the day.

After you vote, consider taking part in our People-Powered Exit Survey – keep an eye on our social media accounts for the link (which will be up on our site Tuesday morning), or subscribe to our weekly Preston Hollow or Park Cities newsletters to automatically get the link.

Once the polls close, we plan on keeping you up-to-date on numbers, as well as what candidates are saying by sharing on our Twitter accounts, and with a continuously updated story at peoplenewspapers.com. We’ll be sharing the results of our exit survey throughout the night, too.

Want to take part? Let us know how your voting experience was. Join in on the conversations on our social media posts, too. It’s a great chance to have a very socially distant watch party with a few hundred neighbors and several overly-caffeinated journalists.

Are you attending a watch party? Send us photos and tell us what you’re seeing.

But you don’t have to wait until Nov. 3 to start having these conversations. You can find the second half of our candidate questionnaire, our October People-Powered Election Survey, and more in our November issues of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People.

Online, find our political coverage at peoplenewspapers.com/category/election, and you can also visit our social media accounts to see our stops at polling places during the early voting period.

