It’s Election Day, which usually means that by the end of today – or at least early Wednesday morning – we’ll know who our next president is. But this isn’t a normal election year, so there’s a good chance we may not know for up to a couple of weeks.

More on that here.

If you’ve taken advantage of early voting, you’re among the hundreds of thousands in Dallas County who can go on to work or about your day while we wait for vote totals to roll in tonight.

Click on the image to take our exit survey.

But if you haven’t voted yet, we hope you have a plan to do so today. We’ve provided a lot of information to help you get to know key candidates and issues, and we’re planning on continuing to cover this election until all the races are called.

In the meantime, we’d love to know how you voted. We’re appreciative of our readers who have taken the time to take part in our August, September, and October People-Powered Election surveys, and we have one last survey for you now – the People-Powered Exit Survey.

Please let us know how you voted in this election, and if you haven’t voted yet, please take the opportunity to do so if you’re eligible. With so many races having every indication of going down to the wire, every vote is even more crucial.

Stay tuned throughout the day (we tell you how here) for updates and what you need to know if you’re planning on casting a ballot today.