Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 26-Nov. 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PRICEY PILLOW PILFERED

How easy was it for a pair of troublemakers to grab a box containing a $930 pillow from the rear compartment of a Tesla SUV parked at Highland Park Village around 1 p.m. Oct. 27 and drive off? The rear hatch was open.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Monday

Arrested at 2:12 a.m.: A 30 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Westside Drive

Arrested at 2:27 a.m.: A 35-year-old man accused of public intoxication and warrants near the intersection of St. Johns Drive and N. Fitzhugh Avenue.

Arrested at 2:27 a.m.: A 43-year-old man for a warrant near the intersection of St. Johns Drive and Fitzhugh Avenue

Arrested at 12:21 p.m.: A 30 year old accused of speeding in the 5100 block of Preston Road.

28 Wednesday

A truck driver hit a tree in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue, falling a limb at 8:51 a.m.

A pickpurse swiped a purse and a wallet from a home in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue between 2:30 p.m. and 3:51 p.m.

29 Thursday

How easy was it for a thief to pilfer $4,500, $3,500 in checks, and a credit card holder with multiple credit cards from a Genesis G90 parked in a detached garage in the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue overnight before 7 a.m.? Both the car and garage were unsecured.

A good neighbor found a wallet at Mockingbird Station and turned it into police between 6 and 6:30 p.m. 

30 Friday

An irresponsible motorist ran a stop sign and hit the rear passenger door of a Mazda CX5 at the intersection of Beverly Drive and Armstrong Parkway, stopped and got out of the vehicle before getting back in, and left without providing information at 3:38 p.m.

A thief grabbed a ‘Trump 2020’ sign from the 3200 block of Beverly Drive between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

31 Saturday

Ne’er do wells snatched a $3,750 purse and a $6,500 picnic bag from Goyard in Highland Park Village and left in a Maserati at 3:46 p.m.

1 Sunday

Arrested at 1:14 a.m.: A 34-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

Scoundrels carried off a $1,790 Steve McQueen mini jewel satchel from Highland Park Village at 11:45 a.m.

Arrested at 9:48 p.m.: A 36-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and theft of service at Highland Park Village.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Tuesday

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing nearly $934 in clothes from the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue. The incident was reported at 9:56 a.m.

A criminal nicked a bag containing a computer from the 3100 block of Amherst Street between 3:48 a.m. and 11:23 a.m.

28 Wednesday

A crook used the information of a man from the 3800 block of Caruth Boulevard to get a credit card. The incident was reported at 9:48 a.m.

29 Thursday

A swindler tried to use the identity of a man in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane. The incident was reported at 10:38 a.m.

Arrested at 8:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of Preston Road: A 52-year-old man for a warrant.

30 Friday

A swindler rode off in a Mercedes C-250 from the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue. The incident was reported at 1:52 p.m.

A burglar got into a home in the 6000 block of Auburndale Avenue and took a MacBook and $1,000 worth of other items between 8:46 and 11:50 p.m.

31 Saturday

Pilferers got into a Honda Pilot in the 8300 block of Preston Road and snatched a $1,200 laptop and checks at 9 p.m.

1 Sunday

Crooks broke into vehicles in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway and took various items between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

A truck driver hit a lamp post, a tennis court light pole, and a picnic table in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue between 1 and 6 p.m.

