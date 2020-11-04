Leading Ladies

Woman-owned Construction Company Sets Example for New Generation of Girls

Alex Prins

Real estate agent Alex Prins works with a lot of builders, but he insists those with Build TX Solutions, a woman-owned company finishing up his new listing off of Lovers Lane and Inwood Road, are some of the best work he’s seen.

“I list a lot of builders’ homes, and these ladies seriously have such an eye for detail, finishing, and the building process,” he wrote in an email to People Newspapers.

With that tip, we sat down to talk with two of the three women involved in the project at 7602 Roper St. – Jennifer Murray, the investor, and Yelitza Mora, who owns Build TX Solutions with Daniela Mendoza.

PN: It’s not extremely common to see all-women construction companies – what are some of the things you’ve come up against in the field?

Mora: It was very difficult because you have those guys that are like, ‘No, I’m used to working with a guy; I’m only going to listen to what the guy has to say.’ But then when they talk to say, Daniella, who is our project manager, they’re like, ‘OK, well, at least they know what they’re talking about.’ They’re the ones that still work with us … they are family.

Our customers, they embrace us. I think some people like it, especially girls, and girls are usually the ones that make the decisions when it comes to a home remodel or a new home. It’s easier for us to connect with them. They feel understood.

PN: Do you hope that your example might encourage more girls to take up a construction trade?

Mora: Oh, I would hope so. Yeah. A 100%. The more they see that, the more we’re going to make people understand that it’s OK to be a girl and be in an all-male dominated industry.

We are as capable and as intelligent and as driven as everybody else. So why not?

PN: So what are some things that will stand out about this house?

Yelitza Mora and Daniela Mendoza

Murray: When we started the project, we said, ‘What do we want to build?’ And we wanted to build something that wasn’t too modern – we saw that a lot of places that were going up in the area were very modern and kind of cold and stark. We wanted to do something that was a little bit traditional, but at the same time modern, and decided on a modern farmhouse look.

And basically for, for the whole house, they would give me four different options for each room, each bathroom. I would have four different options to choose from the kitchen I had different options to choose from. And they made it so easy for me who was building this house too, to do the project. I mean, so it’s just been a really good experience from, from my standpoint, they made it easy.

I think we have the nicest home.

