Couple Shot After Car Accident, Both Survive

Parents who found themselves in a car crash on Forest Lane Sunday night on their way to pick up their toddler from daycare ended up in the hospital after the driver of the second car opened fire on them, Dallas police said.

The parents, a man, 32, and a woman, 29, were involved in a car accident around 9 p.m. in the 5900 block of Forest Lane, between the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road. They were on their way to pick up their two-year-old from a childcare center.

Police said the 20-year-old driver shot the couple, who were then taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive.

The shooter remains at large.

We will update this story as we get more information.

