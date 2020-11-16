ESD Athletes Commit to College Programs

The lack of competition in 2020 hasn’t curtailed the options for 2021 and beyond for several ESD athletes.

The school had nine seniors in lacrosse, soccer, and rowing who finalized their commitment last week to playing their respective sports at the college level.

The group includes soccer player Tamia Tolbert (Michigan), rower Grace Knudson (Boston College), and lacrosse players Reed Landin (Duke), Kyle Rolley (Syracuse), Jake Griffin (Holy Cross), Payton Meister (Virginia), Preston Moderi (Embry-Riddle), Lizzie Kelley (Navy), and Samantha Whiting (Princeton).

The Eagles are slated to begin an abbreviated soccer season later this month, with rowing and lacrosse scheduled for the spring.