Monday, November 23, 2020

University Park Mayor Tommy Stewart and Bennett Williams at the Snider Plaza tree lighting Nov. 22. Screengrab: Rachel Snyder
Community Park Cities 

Snider Plaza Tree Lit For Holiday Season

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

The Snider Plaza tree is lit for the holiday season.

University Park Mayor Tommy Stewart and McCulloch Intermediate student Bennett Williams, 10, lit the tree Nov. 22, which was livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. The broadcast also featured taped performances of holiday songs and entertainment.

Williams was chosen by a panel of Youth Advisory Commission members for the task. The event also featured a drive-through toy drive, according to the city’s website.

Williams was diagnosed with a leukemia called MDS and received a bone marrow transplant a short time later at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, but is now cancer free, according to the post.

 “At only 10 years old, Bennett has proven to be the toughest, bravest, and strongest boy we know after fighting cancer not once, but twice,” Bennett’s mom, Kirsa, shared in a statement posted on the city’s website.

