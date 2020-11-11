Snider Plaza Tree Lighting Going Virtual

The traditional Christmas tree lighting in Snider Plaza is going virtual.

Festivities include a drive-through toy donation drive benefiting the Salvation Army from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 22, an opportunity to wave at the UPFD Fire Engine with Santa onboard, a taped performance of holiday songs by Highland Park ISD’s Lads and Lassies, a virtual broadcast beginning at 5 p.m., and the lighting of the holiday tree at 6 p.m. following a countdown by Mayor Tommy Stewart.

The city is also looking for a University Park resident 16 or younger who has helped support classmates, teammates, friends, church members, or family members during 2020 to attend the Snider Plaza tree lighting activities in person from 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22. and help light the tree.

Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 16 and the city will announce the young resident that has been selected on Tuesday, Nov. 17. To nominate someone, fill out a nomination form by clicking here.