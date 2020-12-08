Bite Into the Burger That Gives Back

The Taylor Burger isn’t just a delicious solution to lunch – it is a delicious way to help Scottish Rite for Children continue to help children – like the one for whom the burger is named.

The Village Burger Bar will donate $1 from every “Taylor Burger” sold to Scottish Rite For Children in honor of a special patient named Taylor.

Taylor, who was only a couple of months old when she was diagnosed with spina bifida, credits Scottish Rite with helping her thrive and gain confidence over the years through camps designed to give kids the freedom to express themselves through dance in a comfortable and safe environment.

“When people buy my delicious burger, $1 will go back to helping kids like me do the things they love, like singing, cheer and dancing, when they grow up.” Taylor said.

Over the past 14 years, Taylor has participated in camp, sitting volleyball, sled hockey, cheerleading and Girl Scouts. She has raised funds for the Spina Bifida Association of North Texas during their annual Walk-N-Roll and is currently working on a Girl Scout project to build a piece of equipment to help kids with special needs gain upper body strength.

Scottish Rite for Children is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of orthopedic conditions such as scoliosis, clubfoot, hand differences, hip disorders, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia. Patients receive treatment regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

The “Taylor Burger” was inspired by a burger Taylor had at school with a unique twist. Taylor’s burger is made with a brisket and chuck blend burger patty topped with mayo, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon strips, pickles, barbecue sauce and a hand-battered onion ring, served on a locally-sourced brioche bun. It is the fourth Scottish Rite give back burger since June 2019 to be offered on the Village Burger Bar menu and is available at all locations

Village Burger Bar is excited to be a part of giving back to Scottish Rite for Children and will be sharing any Instagram stories featuring photos or videos of the Taylor Burger in which they are tagged.

Find the nearest Village Burger Bar location at www.villageburgerbar.com and follow them on Instagram at @villageburgerbar.