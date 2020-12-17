KidneyTexas Supporters Eat Catered Meals While Watching Fashion Show from Home

KidneyTexas Inc. streamed the Runway Report 2020 Luncheon and Fashion Show to 180 ticket holders, underwriters, and sponsors gathered at homes.

Table hosts at certain levels had champagne, a floral table centerpiece, and lunch provided by Preston Hollow Catering delivered. Society photographers dropped by.

Thirteen drivers delivered 146 lunches and goody bags in a two-hour timeframe to 51 addresses in 25 different zip codes, including Dallas, the Park Cities, Mansfield, McKinney, Grapevine, The Colony, Flower Mound, and Sachse.

Nerissa von Helpenstill and Dustin Holcomb from Tootsies presented wearable fashions, including paper bag waist pants, vegan leather, 90s plaid, color cobalt, hippie-chic patchwork, fuchsia, embellished sleeves, and flower prints.

