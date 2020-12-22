House of the Month: 7406 Kenshire Lane

Experience the art of luxury combined with perfection, taste, and style in this sleek and sophisticated newly constructed Scott Briggs Custom home.

This light-and-bright, stunningly unique transitional contemporary, ideally located on a gorgeous Janmar Circle corner lot, comes with four-bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms, multiple living spaces, and 5,740 square feet of space. It’s the perfect blend of modern luxury and timeless architecture. The interior greets you with a breathtaking open floor plan, expansive oversized rooms with windows offering views of green, and meticulous finish out. This masterpiece is near private schools, restaurants, and shopping.

