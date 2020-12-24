Christmas Eve Worship – Even in a Pandemic

Is Christmas Eve worship usually part of your family’s routine, but you’re unsure how that plays out in a pandemic holiday season?

We’ve rounded up some local virtual services for all ages, as well as a couple of outdoor services.

Northaven United Methodist Church

Bright and early (for Christmas Eve, anyway), Northaven UMC will have a candlelight and communion service, as well as a family video, at 10 a.m. Want to watch later in the day? No worries, it will be available anytime.

Lovers Lane United Methodist Church

The church will offer several services throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. and wrapping up at 9 p.m., but you can see them all on demand here.

First United Methodist Church Dallas

The Arts District church will begin streaming its Christmas Eve service at 10 a.m. on its website, and will continue offering services on the even hours through 10 p.m. Want the experience of watching with other people from home? The church’s service will be aired at 11:35 p.m. on WFAA. Want the experience of holding the church program in your hand? Here you go.

Highland Park United Methodist Church

Highland Park UMC will offer several services throughout the day, with traditional services offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., and 11 p.m., and contemporary services offered at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Sanctuary and Cornerstone channels, respectively.

You can find those services here.

St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church

St. Michael’s will offer several online services throughout the day, starting at 11 a.m. Choose between contemporary, children’s, and traditional services here.

St. Monica Catholic Church

Christmas Eve masses will be offered beginning at 2 p.m., both in-person and online. You can get more details here.

Park Cities Presbyterian Church

Park Cities Presbyterian will offer several services in-person and online, including family services at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and an evening service at 7 p.m. You can view them here.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

Our Redeemer Lutheran will offer three services on Christmas Eve – a 3 p.m. lessons and carols service, a 5 p.m. children’s service, and an 8 p.m. candlelight service. All three services will be livestreamed here.

University Park United Methodist Church

University Park UMC is offering two outdoor services on its Colgate lawn – a family-friendly one at 4 p.m., and a traditional service at 5:30 p.m. You can find parking details and more here.

Christ the King Catholic Church

Christ the King will have an online Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m. You can view it on the church’s YouTube channel.

First Unitarian Church

The First Unitarian Church will have several services starting at 4:30 p.m., and all are online. You can find them here.

Park Cities Baptist Church

Park Cities Baptist already has several of its Christmas services online, and will also offer a Christmas Eve service online at 5 p.m. You can find them all here.

Royal Lane Baptist Church

Royal Lane Baptist Church will kick off its Christmas Eve services with a mini concert by Jonathan Gregoire at 5:45 p.m., followed by a service with candlelight, carols, and communion at 6 p.m., featuring the virtual combined choirs of Royal Lane and University Park UMC as they present the first movement of Vivaldi’s Gloria.

You can find it on the church’s YouTube channel.

The church initially aired this Christmas special – replete with holiday music – earlier, but KERA will air it again Christmas Eve at 8 p.m.

You can view it on KERA, or if you are out of the North Texas viewing area, you can catch it here at 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.