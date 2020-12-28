Party Hopping: Many Still Find Ways to Serve

What’s your superpower?

Award-winning actress, director, producer, author, and activist America Ferrera sees everyone’s unique identity as a superpower, not an obstacle.

She shared that during the Texas Women’s Foundation’s 35th annual Luncheon on Sept. 29.

The virtual event raised more than $926,000 for the foundation while bringing together online 2,000+ influential business and philanthropic leaders. Another 11,000 people checked out a recording of it within 24 hours.

“The Foundation chose the theme ‘Texas For All’ to reinforce the need to build more inclusive and equitable communities,” explained Roslyn Dawson Thompson, foundation president and CEO.

You get a backpack

FRONT, FROM LEFT: Kunthear Mam-Douglas, Empress Gilbert, Regina Bruce,

and Tammany Stern. BACK ROW: Aaron Daffern, C’Mone Wingo, Christina Szarzynski, Judy Castro, Monica Aguilar, Carla Russo, and Jesus Camposeco

at Dallas Magnolias back-to-school drive. (Photo: Danny Campbell)

The Dallas Magnolias, a new group of community volunteers and business leaders formed to inspire, motivate, and support women in the workplace, home, and through philanthropic causes, held an inaugural back-to-school drive.

“Education does not stop because of Covid-19, and caring and nurturing does not stop, either,” said Regina Bruce, event chair and founding board member.

The drive provided the funds to purchase more than 11,000 items and fill more than 300 backpacks to help homeless and underserved pre-kindergarteners through second graders at the David G. Burnet Elementary and Lee A. McShan Elementary school in Dallas. The Magnolias delivered the donations Oct. 2 to the Dallas Police Association.

Honoring Hutchinson

FROM LEFT: Robert L. Gates, Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison, and Ray L. Hunt

at the H. Neil Mallon Award program. (Photo: World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth)

The World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth presented the 37th annual H. Neil Mallon Award to Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison, live streaming it Oct. 9 for underwriters and supporters.

The annual award, named for the late chairman of Dresser Industries and founder of the council in 1951, honors those who have excelled at promoting the international focus of North Texas.

Hutchison, elected in 1993 as Texas’ first female U.S. senator, has represented the U.S. to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization since 2017. The Galveston native is a longtime resident of Dallas.

The fast and the generous

FROM LEFT: Tony Carimi, Pete Hodges, Laura Boelscher, Ellen Hatcher,

and Patrick Huston at Park Place Dealerships. (Photo: Rhi Lee)

One of the likely quietest Porsche test drives ever raised $2,500 for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.

Park Place Porsche Dallas held the Porsche Taycan test drive on Oct. 10, donating $100 for each participating motorist. When you press the ‘start’ button on the all-electric Porsche Taycan, there’s no rumble – not even a purr – but the stylish sedan effortlessly rockets from 0-to-60 in less than three seconds.

A culture of giving

The Orchid Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation celebrated its sixth year Oct. 16 with a virtual Grantee Celebration, distributing $202,000 in grants to 13 nonprofits that serve the North Texas Asian community.

Orchid members, representing a wide range of Asian cultures, aim to increase awareness of the local Asian population, its needs, and philanthropic opportunities. Visit txwf.org/orchid-giving-circle/ to learn more.

“We are honored to serve the North Texas Asian community alongside other women’s giving circles who focus on communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” chair Cynthia Yung said. “Now more than ever, our collective efforts to provide grants that directly support our most vulnerable communities is crucial.”

FROM LEFT: Caren Lock, Sejal Desai, and Cynthia Yung of the Orchid Giving Circle.

(Photo: Orchid Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation)

Click here for the latest Society coverage and articles

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.