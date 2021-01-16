Friday Food Round Up for January 15

Warm up at Te Deseo

Openings/Reopenings

So, we can’t go to France or Latin America quite yet, but we can get tastes of them at Mercat Bistro and Te Deseo, both in the Harwood District. Reawakening after a COVID-19 slumber, Mercat is now offering dine-in dinner and drinks and Te Deseo will reopen Jan. 20. They will announce to-go dinning soon.

Mercat Bistro has always been one of my favorite restaurants and Chef Taylor Kearney who has worked for world-renowned chefs including Thomas Keller and Anne-Sophie Pic, has created a new dinner menu that includes an enhanced oyster bar, a braised lamb dish and a traditional French roast chicken. New sides and desserts, a great wine list and a beautiful “I feel like I’m in France” setting make this gem a worthwhile night out.

Te Deseo is led by Chef Ty Thaxton, who has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Chefs in Mexico. The pan-Latin menu is made up of favorites from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Peru. The ceviches there are exceptional, and the setting transports you from cold, dreary Dallas to a warm, exotic setting well south of the border.

Menus

Small Business Boosts

Happy Beerthday to Bluffview Growler

Bluffview Growler is celebrating its four-year-anniversary this weekend with great beers on tap and Wild Game Chili made with elk, sika, venison and wild boar. They will feature special tappings, such as today’s Founders KBS Mackinaw Fudge Stout. For more info, follow them on Instagram @BluffviewGrowler.

Filled with immunity boosting spices, Ethiopian food is a flavorful, exotic infusion to your winter menu. This Monday, Carverpark, a simple but satisfying restaurant across the street from Presbyterian Hospital on Walnut Hill, is hosting an Ethiopian Pop-Up created by Fana Yohannes, General Manager of award-winning Lucia, now taking a pause to relocate its restaurant, and her husband Chef James Rowland.

The menu features Doro Wat, a staple of Ethiopian cuisine, which is chicken simmered in spicy berbere sauce served with veggies; Tibs Wot, a beef dish with berbere, tomatoes and garlic, and a vegetarian option as well. These dishes travel well and are perfect for take-out only between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and for dinner (preorders only) pick up between 4 and 6 p.m. Find them on Facebook at Carverpark, email your order to info@carverdfw.com or call 214.363.1201. 7557 Rambler Road, Dallas.

Tulum Restaurant is now serving Sunday Brunch every Sunday from 11 am to 3 p.m. and features your favorite Mexican food brunch items such as chilaquiles, eggs divorciados, breakfast tacos and more – all elevated by the young, talented chef Jose Meza. Tulum’s brunch menu includes a cocktail menu with tomatillo or traditional Bloody Marys, Micheladas and an array of mimosas using fresh juices. For the full menu and reservations, visit TheTulumExperience.com.

Royal 38’s Lobster Fritters

Royal 38, the restaurant and bar from the owners of the notable HIDE bar in Deep Ellum, launched a new happy hour, available Tuesday through Friday 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Royal 38’s happy hour menu includes a selection of bites from the main menu as well as a wide selection of signature cocktails on special. Food highlights include Lobster Corn Fritters with white corn meal, fresh corn and sweet pepper finished with a tangy remoulade dipping sauce and sublime cocktails creatively categorized by Apertivo (Low ABV), Highball (Spirit & Soda), Tonic (Gin or Vodka, house quinine, carbonated to order), Daisy (Spirits, citrus, various sweeteners), and Spirited. Located in The Union, 2301 N. Akard Street.

The Beeman Hotel’s Indoor Pool

Events

The Beeman Hotel on North Central Expressway has created some clever ways to keep us entertained.

The first is an event on Jan. 21 called ”Astrology at the Rhapsody Room: Seeding the Year with Britten LaRue.” In a classroom-style setting, author Britten LaRue who combines astrology, tarot, meditation, energy work, and moon manifestation to guide her clients towards meaningful, purposeful, practical life change, and soul evolution, will host an exclusive reading, and share tips and tools for applying the wisdom of astrology, the tarot, and intuition to your lived experience in the coming year. This 90-minute lesson will focus on the year ahead, and in turn, Britten will offer a guide to seeding, tending, reaping, and releasing this year with love. Following the session, guests can interact with Britten during a live Q&A. OK, so it’s not for everyone but if it’s for you, you can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

Date: January 21, 2021

Time: 7 – 9 p.m.

Cost: $75 per person

Do you miss laying by a hotel pool? The Beeman Hotel can help. They are now offering weekday pool passes that allow guests access to the Beeman’s gorgeous indoor swimming pool. For $15 per adult and $8 for children ages 9-14, a maximum of 20 guests can swim, play, exercise and do something completely novel in the middle of winter. Passes include a 10% discount on food and beverage, excluding alcohol. To purchase passes, contact The Beeman Hotel at 214.750.6060 or email will.anderson@thebeemanhotel.com.

My dad loved introducing us to new flavors.

On a personal note, this is my first posting for People Newspapers in more than a month. My dad passed away in December and I haven’t really had the energy to tell any stories. My dad was a huge influence on my culinary taste and background. He taught me how to cook, how to be hospitable and how to throw a party, among other things. I miss him.