HP Boys, Girls Earn Nondistrict Shutouts

Highland Park wrapped up the nondistrict portion of its schedule on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Sulphur Springs at Highlander Stadium.

Lucas Guevara scored the HP goal off a Matthew Sherrill assist. The shutout gives the Scots (4-2-2) momentum heading into the start of the District 13-5A schedule on Jan. 26 at Forney.

Last weekend, HP lost two of three games at a tournament in Wichita Falls. The Scots fell to Hurst L.D. Bell and Wichita Falls by identical 1-0 scores, then rebounded with a 3-2 win over Mount Pleasant.

In girls action, HP returned from a two-week quarantine in fine form, rolling to a 5-0 win over North Mesquite. EmJ Cox scored three goals for the Lady Scots (2-0), with Maja Davison Lardner adding the other two. Quinn Cornog tallied three assists.

After starting the season with back-to-back shutouts, HP is scheduled to wrap up nondistrict play on Friday at Allen.